Change of plan for Morecambe Carnival fundraiser

An annual fundraising night for Morecambe Carnival has been cancelled and replaced with a new event.

This Saturday night’s annual Carnival Casino Night at the Globe Arena will not take place and a race and casino night will be held at the Trimpell Club instead on Saturday, April 15.

It will start at 7pm. Admission is free.

Guests can enjoy gaming tables, live entertainment and a race night.

Funds will be raised for the carnival by guests sponsoring races and horses, and from the purchase of pretend money for the casino.

For more details call 01524 66512 or visit www.morecambecarnival.org .

This year the carnival will take place on August 19 and 20, after moving from its regular slot in May due to concerns about the weather – the fourth consecutive year the carnival has been held since making a comeback in 2014 after a 13-year absence.

There will be a programme of family fun events on the Saturday and the traditional carnival parade, live music stage and fireworks finale on the Sunday.

Organisers also hope to secure the services of The Red Arrows flight display team.