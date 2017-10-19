Chance to see snow leopards

Conservationists are gearing up for a big landmark to celebrate the vital role of snow leopards.

The Lakeland Wildlife Oasis will host their fourth annual ‘International Snow Leopard Day’ on Monday (October 23) to highlight how they help conserve the endangered species.

Lakeland Oasis and Zoo, based in Milnthorpe on the A6, joined a snow leopard breeding programme in 2011, their hard work was rewarded in 2014, when their two snow leopards Tara and Pavan became proud parents to cubs Luna and Loki.

Just this year, Luna had two cubs of her own, helping to further the programme across Europe.

“Snow leopards are among the most endangered big cats in the world, with an estimated fewer than 8,000 in the wild,” said Zak Showell, zoo manager.

“Threatened by hunting, loss of habitat, prey, and human conflict, the captive breeding programme as well as supporting in country conservation projects is vital, and it’s a real honour to be part of it.”

The Oasis will be running leopard-themed events all day, from craft activities and games to a prize raffle, all culminating in a very special snow leopard talk and feed.

Visitors can find out about conservation and monitoring of snow leopards in the wild, plus get up close to Tara and Pavan. Lakeland Wildlife Oasis is open seven days a week, 10am till dusk. International Snow Leopard Day activities are free with regular admission from £5.95-£8.95.