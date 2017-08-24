Chamber Chat with Steve Wood

It’s that time of year again when universities up and down the country brace themselves for the annual round of university clearing.

This is the time when students who maybe didn’t get the result they were hoping for have the opportunity to apply directly to other universities and see if they will accept them on the course they want to do.

It’s also a time when students and parents worry about what the future holds. I spent some time this week with colleagues from across all departments and job roles at the University of Cumbria, supporting our clearing teams.

It was for me, an opportunity to support our recruitment activity and see a side of how the university works that most people never see.

What was most impressive was that people do care and really do try everything they can to help students make the best decision for their future. Staff were in at 6am taking calls and were still there late into the evening.

This is repeated over the weekend too.

This got me thinking about some advice to students who want to go to university and didn’t get exactly what they want.

Firstly, don’t panic! It might seem like the end of the world but really it isn’t. Remember, there are always options.

Ring your university of choice, they may consider you, if not you still have the option of another university.

I have so many friends who ended up at a different university and it was the best thing to happen to them.

I don’t agree with Jeremy Clarkson on much but his Tweet did offer a sense of perspective: “If you didn’t get the right A-level results don’t worry, I got a C and 2 Us, and my chief is preparing truffles for breakfast.”

Steve Wood is the development manager at the University of Cumbria’s Enterprise & Business Development Service