Cement mixer truck gets stuck near Heysham after road collapses

A country lane near Heysham was blocked for hours after a truck got stuck when the road gave way.

The cement mixer vehicle, which has a ‘highway maintenance’ sign on the back, was removed by recovery truck after it became trapped on a grassy verge alongside Carr Lane in Middleton on Wednesday.

A cement mixer vehicle is recovered after becoming trapped by the side of the road on Carr Lane, Heysham. Photo by Event Photography by Hoggy.

A witness said the mixer was allowing a car to pass it on the narrow lane when the the side of the road collapsed.

As the surfacing gave way underneath its tyres, the left side of the truck then fell into a nearby hedge.

The witness said a Matbro from a nearby farm was used to empty the cement mixer to make it lighter before it was pulled back onto the road by a recovery firm from Bolton.

The road was out of use while the recovery took place.

Pictures are by Event Photography by Hoggy.