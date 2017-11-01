Caton through to next round after beating Bowerham on penalties

Bowerham Dyanmos, Galgate and Cartmel and District all bowed out of the Lancashire FA Amateur Cup on Saturday at the third round stage.

Bowerham Dynamos, from the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League Third Division, were knocked out by Premier Division side Caton.

Caton started much the brighter side and within the opening three minutes created three decent goalscoring chances, the third of which hit the angle of crossbar and upright.

In the 16th minute another rasping shot from Caton hit the bar and was cleared as they took control of the early stages.

However, from their first meaningful attack Bowerham took the lead.

A through ball down the centre of an open Caton defence was collected by Jamie Townley who just beat the offside trap and raced clear with the defenders stood appealing for offside.

Townley was cool and composed as he finished, putting his side ahead against the run of play.

Three minutes into the second half Caton came close to equalising when the ball struck the crossbar once again, it bounced down onto the line and was cleared for a corner.

From the corner, the ball was played to the far post and after a scramble in the area it was poked home, only for the lineman to flag for offside.

However, Caton did level the scores in the 55th minute when Jamie Luraschi’s free-kick from 25 yards out somehow went in from a near-impossible angle.

Bowerham were soon back in the lead though – they broke from their own penalty area and Simon Wearing finished the move off to give his side a 2-1 lead.

Two minutes later a similar move put Townley through on goal and with the Caton ‘keeper slow off his line, Townley calmly put the ball under him and into the net to make it 3-1.

Caton needed a response and got one five minutes later when Jordan Sparks headed home from a free-kick to give United a lifeline.

In the 79th minute Caton almost levelled the scores when a shot struck the foot of the post, but three minutes later the goal finally came through Joe Wearing.

The youngster, who had been promoted from the reserve team, controlled the ball well, turned and shot straight into the net to make it 3-3.

Bowerham created two good chances in the last five minutes, but the game finished level, taking it to a penalty shootout, which the Caton side just edged.

Galgate made the journey to the Manchester area to play Prestwich, but after a titanic battle they lost 2-0, despite having plenty of chances to score themselves.

Cartmel and District travelled to Southport and Ainsdale Amateurs but were beaten 2-1 in what was an even game throughout.

The Southport side took a 2-0 lead but Cartmel refused to give in and pulled one goal back, albeit through an own goal, but despite some pressure they couldn’t force an equaliser.

In the Premier Division, Storeys moved up to second place after overcoming their bogey team, Boys’ Club with a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Nathan Hegarty (2) and Charles Rawcliffe.

Carnforth Rangers suffered a shock 4-3 home defeat at the hands of Mayfield United.

Asa Stone scored against his old team, while Cameron Holmes and Joe Phelps also scored for Carnforth, but strikes from Guy Spence (2), Rikki Ball and Antony Porter earned the visitors the points.