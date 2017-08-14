Caton schoolboy stars in Channel 4’s Child Genius

Caton schoolboy Ronan Maher appears on TV this week as one of the young contestants on Channel 4’s Child Genius.

Nine-year-old Ronan, who is a pupil at Caton St Paul’s Primary School, was one of just 20 children to make it through to the contest, which sees the country’s cleverest eight to 12-year-olds battling in the prestigious Mensa-backed competition for the title of Britain’s brightest child.

The show is on Channel 4 for six nights this week, with the final on Saturday.

Led by quizmaster Richard Osman, the series includes demanding spelling and complex linguistic memory rounds – testing the recall of the Latin and Greek derived scientific names of 60 fruit and vegetables.

A statement from his school said: “He worked so very hard last term to achieve not only a place on the show but to do quite well on it...!

“Tune in to find out how far Ronan was able to go in this amazing competition!”

As part of the show, Ronan’s family were filmed at their Brookhouse home as well as the TV crew visiting Salt Ayre Sports Centre, where Ronan is a member of Carnforth Otters swimming club, Lancaster & Morecambe Athletics Club and COLTS.

