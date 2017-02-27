Caton knock Preesall out of cup

In the Eric Wilson Senior Challenge Cup third round, the only game on a rainy, wind-swept day was played on the 4G pitch at Fleetwood Town’s training ground, home of Preesall and Pilling, where they entertained Caton United.

The game was spoilt by the windy conditions and was only lit up by three fantastic goals.

Caton were pegged back by a strong and resilient Preesall side whose defence were solid throughout.

Caton created fewer chances than Preesall but a fantastic 30 yard wind-assisted strike from Mambwe gave them the lead.

The second goal for Caton was just as brilliant when Sam Lister’s flying diving header found the back of the net, giving the home keeper no chance.

The second half saw the Preesall side try their best to get back into the game and another brilliant strike from Tom Keating gave them a lifeline, but the more experienced Caton defence held out and will now be at home to Highgrove in the semi final.

*The Ashley Cross Team of the Month Award for February has been won by Bolton Le Sands

*After almost 30 years of service to the North Lancashire and District Football League, Mick Barnes is to retire from his post as Registration Secretary at the Annual General Meeting in June.

If anyone is interested in filling the post can contact secretary Lawrie Postlethwaite on 01524 770095 as soon as possible.