Cash injection big boost for our young triathletes

Young Lancaster athletes have been given an injection of cash to make competing more accessible – as well as a helping hand to become safer cyclists.

The City of Lancaster Triathlon club enables young people, between the age of eight and 18, to engage in multi-sports such as triathlon and modern pentathlon.

And, now Lancashire-based Cycle SOS has stepped up to be the junior club’s sponsor. It is great news for the club with their new sponsors injecting £1,000 into the club to bring down the price of costly kids’ triathlon suits, worn by COLT juniors in competitions, from £75 to a more affordable £25.

It hopes the move will not just help parents out financially, but help to raise the profile of the club, which is going from strength-to-strength and was crowned North West champions in 2016.