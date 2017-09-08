Carnival couple quit Morecambe Town Council

The husband and wife team who are the driving forces behind Morecambe Carnival have resigned from Morecambe Town Council.

David and Carla Brayshaw, who also run water treatment business Aqua Engineering on White Lund Road, were Labour councillors for Heysham North.

The couple are well-known in the town for their work in championing Morecambe.

Under their stewardship Morecambe Carnival made a comeback in 2014 after a 13-year absence and has since pulled huge crowds to the town on an annual basis - with 55,500 attending the 2017 event.

On the couple’s ‘The Brayshaws’ Facebook page, the couple wrote: “The Brayshaws are currently taking stock.

“We will be taking a well earned break and then when we come back there will be some changes to announce.

“Pick a side people. You’re either with us or agin’ us. No middle ground. Everyone knows we are passionate pro Morecambe and politics are secondary. So let’s see who we can rely on shall we?”

Mr Brayshaw was elected to the town council in November 2014 then re-elected at the local elections in May 2015.

Mrs Brayshaw was elected to the town council in May 2015.

The couple hit headlines at the same local elections when both also stood for Lancaster City Council and Mrs Brayshaw beat her husband to a Heysham Central seat by a single vote.

Mrs Brayshaw was deputy mayor of Lancaster in 2016/17. She remains a city councillor.

Mr Brayshaw is a former chairman of Morecambe Events Co-Operative and former club captain of Heysham Golf Club.

Last night the couple won the Ambassadors of the Year award at the Bay Living awards held at Lancaster University. The carnival won Best Visitor Attraction or Event.

We have contacted the Brayshaws for comment and are awaiting a response.

A Morecambe Town Council spokesman said: “A by-election to fill the vacancies will be held if within 14 days (not counting a Saturday or Sunday or Bank Holiday) 10 electors for the Heysham North Ward of Morecambe Town Council give notice in writing claiming such an election to the Returning Officer.

“The last date for receipt of such notice will be Friday, September 29 2017. The address of the Returning Officer is: Lancaster City Council, Town Hall, Dalton Square, Lancaster LA1 1PJ.

“If no such notice is given the town council will fill the vacancy by co-option.”

After the Brayshaws’ resignation Labour remains the largest group on the town council with 12 seats.

The Morecambe Bay Independents have eight seats, Working Positively for Morecambe have two seats and the Liberal Democrats and UKIP have one seat each.