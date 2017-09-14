Carnforth vet takes on tough ultra run

A vet has completed one of the world’s toughest ultra running events whilst also setting up a new animal practice in Carnforth.

Sabrina Verjee, a veterinary surgeon and practice owner at Carnforth Pet Care, finished 21st in a world class field of professional athletes.

The surgeon took on the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB), a single-stage mountain ultra-marathon with a route through

France, Italy and Switzerland around Western Europe’s highest peak.

It is approximately 170 kilometres in length with a total elevation gain of over 10,000m – Mount Everest stands at 8,848m.

“I finally got to partake in the UTMB which has been a long-term goal of mine,” said Sabrina.

“I felt honoured to stand on the elite start line next to the British trail team especially with juggling training and setting up my new 24-hour veterinary practice near Carnforth.

“The race was extremely challenging and certainly earns its reputation as one of the most difficult foot races in the world.

“The atmosphere is incredible and support from the local crowds is extremely motivating.”

UTMB is widely regarded as one of the most difficult foot races in the world and attracts attention like no other off-road running race on the planet.

Every year, tens of thousands throng to its start/finish in Chamonix, France, to compete, spectate or simply immerse themselves in the grandeur.

“It’s like no other event I’ve ever competed in.

“I’m incredibly pleased to have finished this iconic race with a top 25 position against the worlds elite ultra runners.”

Ben Turner, practice manager at Carnforth Pet Care said: “Quite how Sabrina found time to train for the UTMB and setup her new practice we’ll never know!

“Congratulations on your very impressive result, it is just incredible.”

Carnforth Pet Care is based on Greenlands Farm Village.

The UTMB event is based in France and also attracts 2000 volunteers as well as more than 2,300 people taking part in the event itself.

