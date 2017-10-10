Carnforth Police Station for sale

Carnforth Police Station, which closed earlier this year, has been put up for sale.

Manchester-based property auctioneer Pugh is handling the sale on behalf of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire and is looking for offers of around £175,000 for the property.

The front desk at Carnforth Police Station.

Situated on Grosvenor Road on the edge of Carnforth town centre, the vacant police station was converted from a pair of semi-detached houses.

It is made up of police offices, a front counter, security glass screen, a kitchen and other staff amenity areas.

Carnforth Police Station was closed as part of government proposals to save £42 million.

Pugh managing director Paul Thompson said: “The old police station is on a large site in a residential area and has potential for change of use so we expect to see interest from a range of potential investors.

“The demand for new commercial and residential development opportunities remains constantly high and Carnforth is well located, with good road and rail links to the Lake District and the whole of the North West.”

Full details of the property are available at www.pugh-auctions.com.