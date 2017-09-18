Carnforth micropub to close for four months

A micropub landlord is furious now he will have to close for at least four-and-a-half months.

Gregg Beaman from The Snug was told he will have to make way for roof repairs at Carnforth railway station for much longer than originally planned.

Mr Beaman had initially been informed he’d only have to shut for a month.

But now Network Rail says The Snug will need to close until February 2018 at least.

Mr Beaman will have to move out from the station’s main entrance building on October 5.

The building, which also previously housed a ticket office and a model railway shop, closed in March for work to demolish a parapet wall.

The model shop has moved into a temporary unit inside the station.

But Mr Beaman said there is nowhere temporary available for The Snug.

“There’s no reason why we need to be closed for four and a half months,” said Mr Beaman.

“They are going to declare the whole site a building site. No business will be allowed back in until the work is completed. In terms of when we can reopen, it might be a case of how long is a piece of string?

“We did look at a building nearby but it’s not available.”

Mr Beaman said he will be seeking compensation for loss of income.

He has also criticised his landlords the Carnforth Station Trust for a lack of communication with him.

Peter Crowther, chairman of the trust, said in August: “We haven’t had much contact from Network Rail.

“I think they found out there was more work than they thought. They had to put it in front of committees to have it approved so we were in the dark about when it would start. They are doing the work for free. We are grateful to Network Rail and the contractors.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “The planning of work at Carnforth station has been complex. Over the summer funding was secured for the remaining work which began on September 4 and is expected to complete in February 2018. These essential repairs are being carried out as quickly as possible to limit disruption to both businesses and passengers.”