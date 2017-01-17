Carnforth in bloom could make its debut

Carnforth could soon be a ‘blooming’ market town if a gardening competition takes off.

Carnforth in Bloom, similar to Morecambe in Bloom, would involve the whole community, including schools and would be a dry run with the intention to enter Britain in Bloom in 2018.

Deputy Mayor Pat Wooff said: “At a recent meeting of Carnforth town council, we were given a talk about this and we thought we could manage it in Carnforth.We are going to start from the bottom and work our way up. It is in the planning stages at the moment but it would give everyone a chance to brighten the place up. I think it’s a lovely idea and it has been very successful in Morecambe.”

Councillor Janette Gardner, chair of the town development committee, said: “People seem really keen on it. We have had a best garden competition but I thought we should expand it to include more of the community.”

Local businesses could be invited to sponsor categories in the Carnforth in Bloom competition with the town council sponsoring the overall winner category.

Categories are: children’s garden, hanging basket/window box, back yard, front garden and best garden.

Prizes would be awarded as gold, silver gilt, silver and bronze. The competition should be open for entrants in April and May with judging in early July.

The Morecambe in Bloom competition was run for 15 years by the Morecambe in Bloom Committee with great success before the reins were handed over to Morecambe Town Council in 2015. Morecambe has also had some successes in North West in Bloom.