Carnforth 81-12 Thornton 2nds

Following a two week lay-off, Carnforth got back to winning ways with a convincing 81-12 victory over a gallant Thornton 2nds side.

Thornton travelled with a much weakened squad which resulted in Steve Mallett, Sam Tomlinson and Matti Davenport all wearing Thornton colours colours for the day.

The try scoring started early with Mathew Short giving the final ball to Phil Metcalfe, who powered through to put the first points on the board.

Dave Hones and Wilkinson combined next to allow Short to score his first of the day, Hones then scored the third inside ten minutes, a one-two at the front of a line-out with Shane Weed saw the hooker sprint away to score a try.

Dan Blenkharn was leading the charge from number eight and his quick penalty move saw flanker Tomas grab a well earned try.

Short then glided through the Thornton defence from half way and also added the conversion as Carnforth took a 27-0 lead.

Back came Thornton with their hard running number eight and a couple of lively half backs who all had great games.

Sam Tomlinson scored for Carnforth as he showed a turn of pace with the extras being added by Short, and full back Nathan O’Connor then came into the game with a typical try from deep before Tomas grabbed a second try of the half, Short converting both.

The final play of the first half saw O’Connor and Short link up to allow Stephen Wilkinson to sprint through for a debut try, Short added the two for a 55-0 half time lead.

Harrison evened the game up as he had a 10 minute break as referees clamp down on the high challenges, but Tomas turned provider in the second half as he linked with Short as the centre grabbed a hat-trick and his 19th try of the season, the conversion was added.

Thornton refused to lie down and never gave up – their rewards came with two well worked tries plus a conversion as they rattled up 12 points onto the scoreboard.

Ben Houssen was able to grab a debut try as he went through from the centres before Wilkinson took the ball down the flank for a second try following excellent work by Blenkharn, Short adding the extras to Houssen’s try.

The final play of the game saw O’Connor grab his second try and another superb solo effort as the full back showed his excellence to score under the posts, Short adding two to finish with a personal tally of 31.