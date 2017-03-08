Carnforth 7-52 Penrith 2nds

Champions-elect Penrith 2nds showed their class on Saturday with a 52-7 win at Carnforth in the Raging Bull North West Leagues Division 3 North.

Twelve minutes into the game Penrith were able to break through for the opening try and they seized the initiative with two more quickly-taken scores – both were well worked from a line out which saw them take control of the game at 19-0.

Despite some Carnforth pressure Penrith were able to move back down the pitch to notch two further tries and they went into half-time 31-0 ahead.

Penrith opened the scoring in the second half with another converted try thanks to their man of the match number eight.

However, Carnforth’s efforts were rewarded when a break through the middle saw Mathew Short send a cross field kick down the wing to allow Sam Tomlinson to scoop up and score out wide, Short adding the extras.

Penrith grabbed two late tries though to seal a fine 52-7 victory.