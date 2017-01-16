Carnforth 50-26 Oldham 2nds

Saturday saw the first game of 2017 at Kellet Road, and Carnforth came away with a 50-26 win over Oldham 2nds.

Carnforth got off to a decent start when Jason Short and Nick Hamer linked to allow centre Mathew Short to cut through for his 16th try of the season, he then converted.

Oldham hit back with three successful penalty kicks but on the half hour a superb run by Jason Short resulted in hooker Dave Hones taking the ball through to score, Mathew Short added the extra two.

Quick thinking from Nathan O’Connor then saw the full back take a short 22 drop out, pick the ball up and sprint away down the flank to score in the corner, although a fourth penalty from Oldham made it 19-12 at half time.

Another quick penalty early in the second half saw O’Connor take the ball to allow Chris Albiston to glide down the touchline to score on his return to the side.

Five minutes later Dan Blenkharn provided the run to set up play for a try, this time Hones again in support to score his second of the day, Donald Haddow converting well.

Moments later Jack Edmondson managed to break through and when it seemed he was going to be stopped he stretched down to touch the ball over the line for a try, Haddow converted for a 38-12 scoreline.

Oldham hit back though when their stand off cut a superb line of running to score an excellent solo try, the conversion was added, and two minutes later their centre was able to go through for another converted try.

With nine minutes to play Carnforth were just 12 points ahead but Hamer was able to burst through the challenges to score a try which Haddow converted, and O’Connor finished things off with the final play of the game after superb break resulted in a solo try.