Carlisle defender Brough signs for Morecambe

Morecambe have signed Carlisle defender Patrick Brough.

Brough, who made more than 40 appearances for the Cumbrians since making his debut as a teenager in 2013, has joined on a one year contract from July 1st with one year option.

The 21 year-old, who was released by Keith Curle at the end of last season, is a left back but can play anywhere down the left hand side and has come highly recommended to the Shrimps.

Manager Jim Bentley said: “Patrick is only young but we have seen him play a few times and when we made enquiries with people we all know about him they all gave positive replies.

“He has played a good number of games for his age and we are looking forward to working with him.”

As well as playing for Carlisle Brough has had loan spells with Lincoln and Salford City.