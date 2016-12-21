A Lancaster schoolboy has been thanked for designing a Christmas card fit for the Queen.

Ten-year-old Boaz Hughes has been chosen as the winner of the Mayor of Lancaster’s Christmas card competition and has won a VIP tour of Lancaster Town Hall with nine of his friends and family.

Mayor of Lancaster with runner-up Alex Garside-Hall.

Boaz, from St Paul’s C of E Primary School in Lancaster, also received a framed copy of his winning design.

The Right Worshipful the Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Robert Redfern, said: “I was delighted to receive so many entries for the competition, and it was very difficult to choose an overall winner.

“Boaz’s entry stood out as being something extra special and it was a pleasure to be able to meet him and say thank you in person.”

Boaz’s Christmas card has been sent to a number of important people by the Mayor on behalf of Lancaster City Council, including Her Majesty the Queen.

On receiving his prize, he said: “I felt really happy. I didn’t know I was going to win so it was a nice surprise.”

The rear of the card features the design of the runner-up in the competition, five-year-old Alexander Garside-Hall from Grosvenor Park School, Morecambe.