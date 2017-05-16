Car driver dies in crash at Carnforth

A motorist has been killed and several other people injured in a collision between a bus and a car at Carnforth.

A police spokesman said the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene on Scotland Road.

Several bus passengers suffered minor injuries and have been treated by paramedics.

Road closures are in place on Scotland Road and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

The injured include an elderly man with head injuries and an elderly woman with leg injuries – both of whom were on the bus. Police described them as “walking wounded”.

Police were called at 11.40am on Tuesday.

The road was closed at the Scotland Road roundabout, main streets in Carnforth were also closed and an ambulance, air ambulance and fire crews were called.

The car involved was a silver Kia Sorrento and the bus was the 755 service between Morecambe and Bowness.

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the person who died and for those affected by this incident.

“Safety is our highest priority and we will assist police fully with their inquiries into the incident.”

More to come.