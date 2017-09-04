Candidates step up for Halton-with Aughton by-election

The candidates for the Halton-with-Aughton by-election have been announced.

Daniel Gibbins (Conservative Party), from Lancaster, Jan Maskell (Green Party), from Halton, Kevin Frea (Labour Party), from Halton, and Catherine Pilling (Liberal Democrats), from Morecambe, have been nominated to stand in the by-election, which is due to take place on September 28.

Free independent councillor Paul Woodruff, who represented the ward on Lancaster City Council for 22 years, stood down in July due to ill health.

