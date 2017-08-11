Candidates announced for Skerton by-election

Have your say

The resignation of former Lancaster City Councillor Karen Leytham has prompted a by-election in Skerton West.

The candidates standing for election for a city council seat are Andy Kay, of Prince Avenue, Carnforth, who will be standing for the Conservative Party, Derek Kaye, of Norfolk Street, Lancaster, who will be standing for the Liberal Democrats, and Hilda Parr, of Birkdale Close, Lancaster, who will be standing for Labour.

The successful candidate will join Labour councillors Rob Devey and Roger Sherlock as representatives of Skerton.

Voting for the seat will take place on Thursday September 7.