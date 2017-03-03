Cancercare campaign:‘It’s a celebration evening’

The ‘Phoenix from the Flames’ spring ball promises a celebration evening with a fiery theme to raise money for CancerCare.

Sarah Drake and Andrea Partridge from the Phoenix Cancer Group have organised the black tie event to raise funds for CancerCare, the cancer charity which relies solely on donations.

Organiser Sarah, who survived breast cancer and set up the Phoenix Cancer Group which provides online support for cancer survivors and their families, said: “It’s a celebration evening, it’s about coming back from a bad place.

“It’s about having fun, dancing and chatting but also for raising funds for CancerCare.

“CancerCare is a real jewel in the crown of our local servi ces and thank goodness it’s there. I’m a fulltime volunteer for CancerCare and I wanted to do something on a big scale not just to raise money but also the profile of the charity.

“People still wonder about CancerCare, does it do cancer research or is it a medical organisation?

“We are completely independent and want to get the message across that we are unique.

“The impact of cancer is huge not just on your health but your finances so you have to have a service that is 100% free to provide for people when they need them.

“Hopefully, at our black tie event there will be businesses there to help fund us because we have to think about the longevity and funding for CancerCare.”

On the night of the ball at the Globe Arena on Friday, March 24 at 7pm, there will be a fizz reception, three course meal, live music and an auction, which includes prizes such as signed football shirts, and a champagne and lobster meal donated by Quite Simply French.

Sarah said: “There are only 16 seats left so to get a ticket, contact Andrea Partridge at CancerCare on 01524 381820.”

Appeal to window firms

CancerCare at Slynedales, Slyne Road, Lancaster, currenly needs to replace all the windows in the building, which will cost between £30,000 and £40,000.

If any window companies would be willing to help in any way with the more than 20 windows which need replacing, contact CsncerCare on 01524 381820 or email admin@cancercare.org.uk. CancerCare is a charity supporting cancer patients, carers and their relatives and relies solely on donations.