The final competition of Morecambe Camera Club’s season was the annual competition, judged by John Fletcher of Longridge.

The best images in each section:

Morecambe Camera Club competition winners.

n Table Top - MCC Glamour Shoot by Keith Knowles

n Portrait - Summer by Sophie Wooff

n Nature - Caterpillar by Phil Bell

n Monochrome - Calm after the Storm by Sophie Wooff

n Colour - Stunning in Silver by Chris Hellier.

Summer by Sophie Wooff was judged the best image overall.

