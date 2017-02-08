By-election due after Snapchat storm councillor quits

A by-election is due after Morecambe’s youngest town councillor resigned in an online photo storm.

Josh Brandwood quit after coming under scrutiny for setting up a Twitter site of private photos leaked from the web app Snapchat four years ago.

A by-election to fill the vacancy will be held in Out Moss Lane ward within 14 days (not counting a Saturday or Sunday or Bank Holiday) from February 8, if 10 electors for Out Moss Lane ward give notice in writing claiming such an election to the Returning Officer.

Mr Brandwood, 22, said an “immense amount of pressure on his personal life” had led him to stand down.

In a statement, he said his decision to use the pictures in 2013 was “incredibly dangerous and irresponsible”.

He said: “I was inspired to join local government because I didn’t have many opportunities when growing up in the West End of Morecambe and wanted to make a real difference. I wasn’t the most intelligent or popular young person, but I had the passion and determination to improve things.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as an elected representative for the wonderful people of Morecambe. It has been an absolute pleasure to have been involved in shaping the future of the town.

“During my time in office I fought tremendously hard to give the younger generation a voice and I am confident the current administration will deliver its youth council pledge.

“Although I will no longer hold public office, I will continue to fight for the people of Morecambe.”

The last date for receipt of an electors’ notice will be Tuesday, February 28.

The address of the Returning Officer is: Lancaster City Council, Town Hall, Dalton Square, Lancaster LA1 1PJ.

If no such notice is given the town council will fill the vacancy by co-option.