Winner of the Lancaster Guardian Pub of the Year is announced

It’s finally here, the votes are in and we can finally announce the winner of Lancaster Guardian Pub Of The Year 2016.

Since September we have asked you to vote for who you thought should be given the coveted crown of the best pub in the area. We wanted you to take into consideration what it was that you thought gave your favourite pub the right to be put above its rivals and gave you what you wanted.

And you did, thanks to the strength of this year’s entrants we’ve had hundreds of votes registered for the business you thought was the best pub that featured in the top 10. But in the end there could be only one winner The Greyhound in Halton.

Anthony Rooker, landlord at The Greyhound in Halton, said: “We are very happy, all the hard work paid off. The best thing is the people that came out in the village to support us. We try to be as community focused as possible because that is what makes people like and use the pub. My wife Angela and I live at the pub, so we live and breathe it. I hope that with us getting Pub of the Year it benefits both us and Halton Social Club, who we share our car park with. Heineken have now rewarded us with a pub refurbishment in March which will give the pub a new look.”

In second place came The Park in Lancaster and in third place came The Freeholders Arms in Lancaster.

We’d like to thank all that participated and hope that they all enter again next year to see if they can win in 2017!