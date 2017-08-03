Vale housing plans victory

Controversial plans for 51 new homes on recreational land next to the Vale of Lune Rugby Club have been withdrawn.

The plans by the club, Fellside Land Developments and Oakmere Homes for the homes on land also bordered by the Torrisholme, Westgate and Bare cricket grounds had sparked scores of objections from residents.

Concerns included the loss of recreational space, flooding, traffic, access, local school capacity and the impact on wildlife.

But in the face of this widespread opposition the proposals have now been withdrawn.

One resident, Keith Dugdale, said: “We are overjoyed the plans have been withdrawn. Hopefully the area can now be designated as a green space. “

Another resident said: “The residents would like to express a thank you to all the planners and associates involved in the Local Plan for keeping this as open space and for not allowing developers to chisel small pieces off these precious open space, green habitat, sport and social areas.”

The move has been welcomed by Skerton West Labour councillor, Rob Devey, who had lodged an objection.

Cllr Devey said: “Any new homes must be built in the right place, and this did not seem like an appropriate location given the site’s continued use by walkers and for events like children’s rugby, junior cricket and schools sports days - not to mention its history of flooding.

“It’s important that we protect and encourage use of recreational space because the opportunity to exercise is vital if we want our children to lead happy, healthy lives, something which also contributes to positive mental health.

“It’s unclear whether a revised planning application will be submitted for the site, but I struggle to see how any proposals could overcome these fundamental objections.”

Bare Ward Conservative Councillor Charlie Edwards said: “Our view is that the Labour Party have shown that they have been stitching up the planning process by playing politics rather than taking into account the needs of the constituents.

“The Conservative Councillors make their decisions on a case by case basis with the communities interest at heart.

“We want to see the Vale of Lune Rugby Club do well but our decision will take all arguments into consideration on the day.”

Oakmere Homes, who had submitted the plans along with the Vale of Lune Club and Fellside Land Developments, did not wish to comment at this time.

Fellside Land Developments were not available for comment at the time of going to press.

The Vale of Lune RUFC did not wish to comment.