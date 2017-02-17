Transport Secretary visits Heysham to M6 link

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has praised the Heysham M6 link on a visit to the area.

Mr Grayling said: “I think this is very impressive and it will make a difference not just to peoples’ lives but to local businesses as well.

“It makes Morecambe and Lancaster a more attractive place to invest in and opens up the area and the port.

“The port is really important to the local economy with its links to Ireland.

“You need smart improvements to infrastructure to make a difference.

“It’s really important that we see continued improvements to the infrastructure.

“There are a whole series of projects going on at any one time including improvements on the M6, the A66, and the Manchester M56-M6 link.

“If you were a family coming for a day out to Morecambe, it certainly helps if you don’t have to queue to get here.

“I hope the M6 link will encourage people to invest in Morecambe because it’s a great place to live and work.”