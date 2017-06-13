RECIPE: Jerk salmon with pineapple salsa

Turtle Bay in Preston has launched a brand new menu - the first big menu enhancement it has undertaken since the restaurant opened.

The new menu has been inspired by feedback from guests and is devoted to the Caribbean culture that Turtle Bay is all about.

It is a vibrant celebration of Turtle Bay’s signature flavours with fresh new twists, more accessible dietary options and a bigger choice of healthy lunchtime dishes.

There is also a wider range of vegan and vegetarian dishes and a greater gluten free choice.

As well as giving the food menu a overhaul, Turtle Bay have livened up the Caribbean cocktail list too.

To celebrate the new menu, Turtle Bay share a popular recipe.

As well as Turtle Bay’s famous jerk chicken, curried goat and rum cocktails, dishes like their Jerk Salmon are brimming with flavoUr as well as being a little lighter for a summer’s evening.

EQUIPMENT

Sharp Knife

Chopping Board

Mixing Bowl

None stick frying pan

Spatula or fish slice

INGREDIENTS (SERVES 2)

For the Salmon:

2 x 6oz salmon fillets

30g plain flour

25g Jerk Seasoning

25g melted butter

Pinch of sea salt

2 x lime Wedges

For the Pineapple Salsa:

2 x fresh pineapple slices

1 x spring onion

150g cucumber

A quarter Scotch Bonnet Pepper -finely diced (optional)

3 x mint leaves

3 x coriander leaves

METHOD

1. Place non-stick frying pan on the solid top and wait until pan is hot and slightly smoking, add a little oil

2. Place salmon fillets skin side down in flour

3. Pat excess flour off with your hand

4. Place the salmon skin down into hot frying pan and leave it to cook for 30 secs

5. Brush Jerk seasoning on the salmon flesh

6. Place into the oven and then cook for eight to 12 minutes

7. Meanwhile, for the pineapple salsa, cut the pineapple slices and cucumber into small chunks

8. Finely slice the spring onion and place into a mixing bowl

9. Add the finely chopped scotch bonnet (optional) mint and coriander leaves and mix together

10. Remove Salmon from oven and leave to rest

11. Brush the skin side of the salmon evenly with butter

12. Sprinkle sea salt evenly over salmon

13. Remove from pan using a spatula or fish slice and place onto a plate.

14. Serve pineapple salsa over the salmon and your choice of side salad, garnish and lime

Serve with salad and sweet potato mash.