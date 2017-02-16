Post office campaign to continue

The Post Office is continuing to work hard to find a solution to saving Bentham Post Office, they said.

A campaign has been launched by Bentham residents to save the post office which could close at the end of March 2017.

Concerns have been raised by residents who feel that losing a vital part of their infrastructure could have a devastating effect on the life in the village.

Shirley Brown, of High Bentham, said: “This is a really serious situation. The vitality of the high street is threatened and thus the life of our community is under threat.

A Post Office spokesman said: “We are aware that the postmaster at Bentham has expressed an interest in leaving our network.

“We would like to reassure customers that the Post Office is committed to maintaining a Post Office service in Bentham and will work hard to ensure this.

“We are grateful that the existing agent at Bentham Post Office has indicated that they are prepared to continue providing Post Office services until September 2017.

“This move will allow us to continue to work towards a solution for the area. Local retailers interested in this business opportunity should contact us on 0845 266 8790 or email NTquestions@postoffice.co.uk.”