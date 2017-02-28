Open day for Blood Bikers will be a ride to remember for everyone

Lancaster Motorcycles are holding an open day to raise money for the North West Blood Bikes.

The open day on March 4 between 12pm and 5pm, will feature music from The Hell Fire Club, Loose fuse and Nigel Parrish.

Raffle prizes include a brand new WK `25 trial bike worth £1500, a HJC helmet, gloves and much more.

There will also be a barbecue and refreshments available and there is also a sale on helmets, clothing and services.Tickets priced at £10 can be purchased instore or online at www. lancastermotorcycles.co.uk. All proceeds of the day will be donated to North West Blood Bikes to help keep them safe and on the roads.

The open day at Lancaster Motorcycles on White Lund Industrial Estate, LA3 3AY, is in appreciation of the NW Blood Bikers hard work and dedication..