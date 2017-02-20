New £4.5m Home Bargains superstore opening in Morecambe

Home Bargains is opening a new £4.5 million store in Morecambe which will create up to 50 jobs in the local community.

The superstore on Westgate in Morecambe will be officially opened at 9am on Saturday February 25.

The event will feature a special appearance from children’s favourite Stuart the Minion from the hit Universal Pictures films Minions and Despicable Me, who will arrive at 11am.

Joe Morris, operations director at Home Bargains, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our second store in Morecambe and look forward to welcoming new customers through the doors.”

The 22,000 sq ft former Focus DIY unit will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

The new store also features a garden centre.

Joe said: “Westgate will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

With more than four million customers each week, Home Bargains is one of the country’s best-loved discount retailers, stocking top-quality branded goods at low prices.

This will be the second Home Bargains store to open in Morecambe and it joins over 400 outlets across the UK. Opening approximately 50 stores a year, Home Bargains is bucking current trends in the industry.

For more information on the ranges available, visit www.homebargains.co.uk.