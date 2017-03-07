New £4.5m Home Bargains store opens its doors in Morecambe

A new £4.5m Home Bargains superstore has opened in Morecambe.

The store on Westgate has created almost 50 jobs in the local communityand also features a garden centre which will be opening soon.

Joe Morris, operations director at Home Bargains, said: “The store opening was a great success and we’d like to thank Morecambe residents for their warm welcome. We’re thrilled by the response we’ve already seen from shoppers at Westgate and are looking forward to seeing even more new customers come through the doors.

“We’d also like to thank all staff members for ensuring the launch day ran as smoothly as possible.”