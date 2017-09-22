Heysham’s future is Fuel Proof

Fuel Proof Ltd of Heysham is stepping up its recruitment drive, as a result of several significant developments.

These include the recent launch of their new hire business, six months of strong sales growth, and continued expansion into the international export market.

The company now has a requirement for more welders, fabricators, assemblers and service engineers, to help this UK leading fuel storage equipment specialist grow its team in line with the increasing business demands.

“As a proud local company, we are delighted to be in a position to recruit additional people, as the business goes from strength to strength” said Andrew Hargreaves, MD, Fuel Proof Ltd.

“Our newest recruits will be vital in helping us to develop our existing and new businesses, such as the equipment hire division, as well as the export side.

“Our global client base spans every continent, including many of the world’s largest companies. We are therefore offering great long-term career opportunities for the right candidates from the local area. Please contact us if you feel you can add value to our team.”

For more information call 01524 850685.