Closures on M6 near Lancaster this week

There are two closures on the M6 near junction 33 and 34 this week.

A reminder of the following two closures of the M6:

*northbound between junction 33 &34 Thursday March 2 2017 10pm to 6am.

*southbound between junction 35 & 34 Friday March 3 2017 10pm to 6am.