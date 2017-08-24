Bus services now back to normal in Lancaster

Bus services from Lancaster bus station are now running normally following refurbishment works which are still ongoing.

Whilst repainting work at the bus station was being c arried out, some services were using different stands at the bus station, and some weren’t visiting the bus station at all, instead relocating to Dalton Square and Common Garden Street.

For the duration of the work, buses which normally departed from the southbound side of the station, to Bowerham, Hala, Lancaster University, Newlands, Ridge, Marsh, Knott End, Garstang, Preston and Blackpool, were departing from and returning to stops at Dalton Square and Common Garden Street.

Services which usually use the northbound side of the station, to Battery, Vale, Ryelands, St Chads, Lancashire East Circular, Halton/Warton, Morecambe, Heysham, Carnforth, Cumbria, Yorkshire, and the Park and Ride, have now returned to their normal stands for the duration of the work, when the refurbishment switches to the southbound side.

Lancashire County Council said: “From Friday August 17, all bus services will depart from the bus station using their original stands. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A spokesman for Lancaster District Users Groupsaid: “Southbound service will return to normal routing round Common Garden Street, not using Dalton Square.

“Bays 1 and 2 will still be closed for a while but we will work round that as we go along. I cannot say for sure which bays the 9, 10 and 89 will be> going from, (most likely 3 and 4 depending on the time of day, but we will have staff here to ensure people are directed to the correct place.”

The refurbishment works are due to finish on Monday September 11.

Search ‘bus service changes’ at lancashire.gov.uk.