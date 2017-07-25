Award-winning parks set to get even better

A new consultation has been launched to gather views on two of the district’s award-winning parks.

Happy Mount Park in Morecambe and Williamson Park in Lancaster were recently awarded the prestigious Green Flag status.

To ensure both parks continue to improve, visitors are being asked what they think of the parks’ facilities, views on recent improvements and what can be done to make them even better.

The survey results will be used to measure satisfaction with the parks, provide a better understanding of the needs of visitors, review recent changes and inform future plans.

Coun Brendan Hughes, Cabinet member with responsibility for parks and open spaces, said: “Happy Mount Park and Williamson Park are both visited by hundreds of thousands of people every year and are two of the district’s most popular attractions.

“They are a tremendous success and we’re keen to make sure they stay that way, as well as looking at ways we can make improvements.

To take part in the consultation visit Lancaster.gov.uk/parks-consultation

In the near future a second survey will be launched to ask for views of the district’s other parks.