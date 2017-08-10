Amazon's UK corporation tax halves while turnover rises 54%

Have your say

Internet giant Amazon saw a 50% fall in the amount of UK corporation tax it paid last year while it saw a 54% increase in turnover in the same period.

Accounts filed by Amazon UK Services show the company was billed £15.8 million in 2015 compared with £7.4 million in 2016.

In the same period, turnover at Amazon UK Services broke the £1 billion barrier for the first time, climbing from £946 million to £1.46 billion while profit before tax fell from £48.5 million to £24.2 million.

The company's tax bill has been described by one MP as "peanuts".

Conservative Charlie Elphicke told The Sun: "People will say it's high time Amazon paid their fair share."

The company has said it meets all tax obligations in the UK and every other country in which it operates.