Business as usual at Lancaster Fire Station as redevelopment work continues

Hoardings have gone up outside Lancaster Fire Station as work continues on a new combined fire and ambulance station on the city centre site.

The first phase of the construction programme began in February, and is on schedule for the full scheme to be completed by early next year.

An artist's impression of how the new Lancaster fire and ambulance station will look.

A fire service spokesman said there will be minimal disruption to the fire crews already operating from the Cable Street site throughout the work, and they will continue to be based at the site.

Phase One sees the refurbishment of 38 Cable Street (presently ‘next door’), formerly leased by Lancaster City Council but which will form part of the new station.

At the start of Phase Two fire and ambulance crews will move into 38 Cable Street while the old station is demolished to make way for the new building extending out from 38 Cable Street.

Phase Three is the final stage of work, including landscaping and planting appropriate to the city centre location, before contractors move off site.

An artist's impression of how the new Lancaster fire and ambulance station will look.

“We want to reassure the public that it’s businss as usual.

“It helps that a major part of the station is in the building next door at 38 Cable Street. Staff are being moved in there while work is ongoing to demolish the old station.

“It has been a well worked out strategy to ensure there’s no halt in the service which is essential, and they won’t have to be moved elsewhere in the city.”

The work was given the green light after Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service successfully bid for £2.4m of government funding to rebuild the station.

Ongoing building work at Lancaster Fire Station

Once completed in April 2018, the new combined station will accommodate two fire engines, seven ambulances and rapid response vehicles.

“The whole idea of this is to collaborate with other emergency services, ” said Steve Roberts, service delivery manager at Lancaster Fire Station. “If we share the same building we can save the strains on the public’s purse strings and we can work together and learn from one another.

“We will get to provide similar levels of cover to benefit the community.”