British title fight motivating Isaac

Isaac Lowe says he’s back and more motivated than ever ahead of his shot at the British title.

Morecambe’s rising star may have already won the English and Commonwealth belts in 15 professional fights, but his career has been stop-start.

His last outing was a technical draw with European champion Dennis Ceylan in Denmark in March, with any hopes of a rematch quickly extinguished.

The London 2012 Olympian has vacated, and was due to face Kid Galahad on the undercard of Chris Eubank’s clash with Arthur Abraham on July 15, with Spaniards Marc Vidal and Sergio Blanco deemed next in line for the EBU belt.

Not for the first time it left Lowe frustrated and wondering what was next for him.

The Westgate Warrior called off a proposed tick-over fight in Bolton in May, admitting he simply couldn’t lift himself for a contest solely intended to get him some much-needed rounds.

That has all changed now though with the news from the British Boxing of Control that he is the mandatory challenger for the Lonsdale belt.

“After the European thing I couldn’t get myself motivated,” said Lowe, 13-0-2.

“I pulled out of a six-rounder and spent some time with my family.

“We did everything we could to get a rematch.

“I called him out, we wrote to the EBU, and when he vacated we thought we might have a chance.

“When they chose someone else, it was a bit of a low blow. But I’ve got this fight now and I can’t wait to get back in the gym.

“I need to prove to people I’m not messing around and that I’m here to do big things in the sport.

“I genuinely believe the best is yet come.”

It is not clear who Lowe will face when his British title tilt comes along, most likely in late September or October.

Defending champion Ryan Walsh has won the belt outright with three defences and could vacate and move onto new challenges.

A potential clash with top prospect Reece Bellotti has been talked about with both fighters exchanging verbals.