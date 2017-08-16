Britain’s Got Talent visits Lancaster

Have your say

Scouts from hit TV talent show Britain’s Got Talent were in Lancaster on Tuesday looking for the next big thing.

Hopefuls queued at the city centre’s Marketgate shopping centre to audition hoping for a spot on the annual television show.

The auditions began at noon and ran until late afternoon.

Lynn Ison, manager of Marketgate, said there had been a “steady stream” of hopefuls and some “colourful characters!”

Applicants had to be aged 16 or over to audition.

Scouts are touring the UK looking for acts.

Last year Britain’s Got Talent scouts visited Morecambe Winter Gardens to hold pre-TV show auditions in front of a theatre audience.