Bring your dog to get chipped at event

Get your dog microchipped for free at a commmunity event in Morecambe.

Last April new laws were introduced that make it compulsory for all dogs to be micro chipped.

Micro chipping involves painlessly inserting a chip the size of a grain of rice under the dog’s skin which will identify the owner and address of the dog.

The chip can be electronically read by dog wardens and other animal welfare organisations if it were ever to become lost.

Lancaster City Council has once again teamed up with the Dogs Trust and is holding a community event on Wednesday February 15 at Stanley Road Baptist Church between 11am and 3pm.

There’s no need to book – just turn up.