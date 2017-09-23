Bride’s joy as dad suffering from dementia walks her down the aisle

A father who has advanced dementia managed to make his daughter’s wedding day even more special by walking her down the aisle.

Ray Turner, 85, donned a smart suit and linked arms with the bride-to-be, Tracy Rezamand.

The father-of-three and grandfather-of-eight was diagnosed with dementia six years ago and is now a resident at Hillcroft Nursing Home in Lancaster.

Before her big day, Mrs Rezamand was resigned to the fact that her father wouldn’t be able to attend, so she had decided that if her father couldn’t walk her down the aisle, no one would.

She said: “For quite a while I had been thinking about how nice it would be to have my father there and to have pictures taken with him, but I knew that I couldn’t expect everybody to make a detour to Lancaster.”

Unbeknown to Mrs Rezamand, Karen Doran and Melissa Baines, who care for Mr Turner at Hillcroft Nursing Home, had been in contact with her son, Tariq, and were secretly arranging a way they could bring him.

Mrs Rezamand said: “It meant the world to me to have him there and I can’t thank Karen and Mel enough.”

Mr Turner, who has lived most of his life in Barrow, used to work at Kimberley Clark and his dementia diagnosis devastated the family.

Mrs Rezamand said: “It was a total shock when he started showing symptoms. We all started noticing that something wasn’t right, he was forgetting things and he started slurring his words.

“It was very hard when he started to lose his speech but when I saw him on my wedding day his eyes lit up and he smiled at me.”

The wedding was held at Barrow Registry Office on September 1.