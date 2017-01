A burglar got away with more than £600 in cash after breaking in to the Winter Gardens theatre.

A police investigation is under way after the break-in at the theatre on Marine Road Central, Morecambe on Thursday, January 5.

The culprit stole from offices and the Parisian Bar.

If you have any information please contact police on 101 or on the freephone Crimestoppers number 0800 555111 quoting crime reference number WB1700143.