Brave new heights in Lancaster adventure films

Eighteen years after a catastrophic accident left him partially paralysed, British climber Paul Pritchard returns to the Totem Pole, in Tasmania, to find out if he has recovered enough to finish the climb.

This jaw-dropping scene is not one for the faint-hearted but for those adventure seekers hidden in all of us.

It forms part of the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour which is coming to Lancaster.

Featuring an evening of exhilarating adventure films, the tour appears at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Tuesday March 28 at 7.30pm.

“Each screening offers a real sense of community, bringing together people with a wide range of outdoor passions,” said Nell Teasdale, tour director.

The short films, starring the world’s top adventurers on exciting journeys in mind-blowing destinations, are selected from hundreds of films entered into the prestigious Banff Mountain Film Festival held every year in the Canadian Rockies.

There’s also a significant focus on women in adventure.

The films are split between two different programmes, each lasting about two and a half hours, with free prize giveaways at each screening.

Age guidance is 12A (under 12s may attend if accompanied by an adult). Tickets cost £13/£11.50 concessions, £11.50 for group of six, on 01524 64695.