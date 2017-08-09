Brave mum shaves hair in memory of Heysham daughter

A mum is continuing to save babies lives after losing her daughter in a car accident.

Six years ago Alison McMinn lost her daughter Hayley when she was killed in a crash on the M6 motorway.

Alison, who lives in Middleton, Morecambe, set up the Hayleys Hugs charity in memory of her popular daughter which has helped raise £16,500 for the Neonatal Unit at Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Her efforts have allowed the hospital to buy an incubator for new-born babies and Alison hopes her latest endeavour will add further funds to the pot.

“I want to help other people,” said Alison, 52, who works at Busy Bees nursery in Lancaster.

“So I’m trying to raise more money for the Neonatal Unit by having my head shaved.

“I am very nervous, I think Hayley would be shocked that I am shaving all my hair off but happy I am doing it to help people, she would be proud.”

Hayley was just 19 when she died in 2011 after her car spun off the M6 at Barnacre, near Lancaster.

This week the family are marking what would be her 26th birthday by holding a party on Friday.

The party, at Lansil Club in Lancaster, will also be where Alison will lose her long locks for the Bay Hospital Charity through the Hayley Hugs campaign.

Asher Seddon, who used to work at Jo and Cass in Lancaster with Hayley, will be shaving Alison’s hair.

Alison’s hair will be donated to The Little Princess Trust, a charity who provide real hair wigs free of charge to children across the UK and Ireland that have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

So far Alison has raised more than £500 but hopes to reach £1,000.

An average incubator costs between £11,000 and £12,000.

The charity challenges have played a big part in Alison’s life since losing her daughter.

Hayley’s dad, Joe and sister Laura have heavily supported Alison through her journey and have also took part in their own fundraisers.

“The grief doesn’t get easier, we all still miss Hayley but for me helping other people helps get me through,” said Alison.

For more information or if you would like to donate towards the cause then please visit Alison’s Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alison-mcminn1.