Brave Morecambe dad on mission to fight MS

A charity night will be held this Saturday (January 28) to help a Morecambe dad in his fight against Multiple Sclerosis.

Mark Fitchett is trying to raise thousands so he can have treatment overseas.

Former driving instructor Mark has been diagnosed with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis and has had to give up work.

The event known as Mark’s MS Annihilation 1st Fundraiser will be held at Bare Village Club at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 and include a disco and buffet.

