Brainy Morecambe man beats The Beast on The Chase

Fans of TV quiz show The Chase have praised a Morecambe man for toppling the UK’s most fearsome trivia mastermind.

John Haydock went head-to-head in a battle of brains with 27-stone Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett and beat him in the show’s ‘Final Chase’ to win a share of £14,000.

John Haydock from Morecambe on The Chase.

Viewers took to social media to congratulate ex-Morecambe High School pupil John and his two fellow team members on their stunning win.

They racked up a stunning 25 step-lead in the ITV1 programme’s finale – one of the best ever performances by a team on the Final Chase.

‘The Beast’ then had to get 25 questions correct in two minutes to stop them winning the cash prize.

“Anyone got a white flag?” joked Labbett before taking on the near-impossible task.

John Haydock with host Bradley Walsh on ITV1's The Chase.

He said 25 was the biggest target on the show since 2011.

The giant general knowledge expert still managed 21 correct answers before the time ran out and John’s team celebrated their victory.

At the start of the episode, filmed last year, John, 44, told host Bradley Walsh that he hoped to win enough money to buy himself a Harley Davidson motorbike.

But after winning the cash, which broke down to £4,666.66 each to John and his team-mates Will from Stourbridge and Deborah from West Yorkshire, he said: “Probably not enough for a Harley but I might upgrade the car a bit!”

Mark 'The Beast' Labbett.

Labbett was magnanimous in defeat.

He said: “I have no problems when you guys win it. It’s when we lose it that we get upset. Well played.”