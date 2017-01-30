Boy, nine, suffers suspected cardiac arrest in Morecambe collision

A nine-year-old boy suffered a suspected cardiac arrest after the car he was in collided with another vehicle in Morecambe.

The child also suffered a broken arm in the incident on Sunday evening, and is now in a stable condition in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

A five-year-old girl was also treated for shoulder injuries and shock.

The children were in a Ford Mondeo when the collision with a Renault Clio took place just before 7.30pm on Sunday near Coastal Medical Centre in Heysham Road.

The Clio had earlier been involved in a minor collision with a Range Rover in a car park in Marine Road Central.

Both cars had then driven off towards Heysham when the Clio collided with the Mondeo.

An 18-year-old man from Heysham driving the Clio was treated for concussion and serious stomach injuries at Royal Preston Hospital.

The driver of the Range Rover was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and bailed until March 17.

The road was closed for six hours following the incident.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. They can call 101 quoting reference 1188 of 29th January.