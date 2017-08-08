Boy, 12, dies after falling through factory roof

A young boy from Lancaster has sadly died after he fell through the roof of a disused factory, say police.
Emergency services received a call from the 12-year-old's friends at around 9.30pm last night following the tragic incident at the Lune Industrial Estate on Europa Way.
Fire crews and police conducted a search and rescue operation using a drone at what was described as a "complex set of units".
A spokesman for the police said: "We received a report from a young person that a friend had fallen through the roof of a disused factory.
"We carried out a search and rescue operation together with the fire services.
"He was found a short time later.
"It seems that the young lad had fallen through the roof and sadly died at the scene."
"His family have been made aware."
A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called out by the ambulance service to reports that a young male had fallen through the roof.
"They requested back-up to gain entry to the building and to locate the boy."
"He was later found by crews on the ground."
