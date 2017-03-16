Book now for bird wildlife walk along Morecambe prom

A wildlife walk along Morecambe promenade takes place this Saturday (March 18) from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Follow the Tide: Birding at Morecambe Sea Front starts from the Stone Jetty and will be hosted by South Lakes Ecology on behalf of Morecambe Bay Partnership.

Walkers can watch feeding waders and wildfowl as they are pushed towards them by the tide. They will follow the tide, walking east along the promenade looking for high tide roosts of some of the birds that make Morecambe Bay an internationally important wildlife site.

Please bring warm clothes, waterproofs and binoculars if you have them.

Minimum age 12 years. Well behaved dogs welcome. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets £5 (£3.50 concession). Limited places available. Pre-booking essential.

To book a place follow the link from www.morecambebay.org.uk/events